Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj, teaches us that winning isn’t everything. Director Srijit Mukherji outlines the dilemma of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, which is battling for food, housing, cricket gear, and more. The video also focuses on Mithali Raj’s youth, showing how she fell in love with the game and her path from there. It’s a story of Mithali Raj and the Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s worldwide ascension.

If you look at her life as a whole, you can follow Mithali Raj as she tries to make it big for her country. What starts out as a fight between two people turns into a fight for the team in a country where people worship male cricketers. The main conflict of the movie is in the dramatic part, and Srijit makes a point without putting too much emphasis on the male vs. female feeling.

At a runtime of two hours and thirty six minutes, Shabaash Mithu does tend to get repetitive on the screenplay front, especially in the first half. There are certain sequences that also have a deja-vu of sport drama and real life stories like Chak De India, Dangal, Saina and even Gunjan Saxena. But this has got to do with an overdose of the biopic genre and not the issue with filmmaking. The genre has its limitations, as such underdog stories more often than not have similar templates of incidents. There are certain sequences which tend to go melodramatic, but they are far and few in between. The conflict between Mithali Raj and her brother, Mithun, could have been established in a better way, as the result on screen is rather undercooked.

The cinematography is very good, and so is the camera work in capturing the cricket matches. The dialogues are good