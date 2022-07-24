The Queen invites Harry and Meghan to spend time together at Balmoral

The Queen has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a summer break to Balmoral.

The offer could see the Sussexes stay with Her Majesty.

THE QUEEN has purportedly welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the mid year break to Balmoral as she held out a peace offering to the Sussexes, a news report has guaranteed.

As per the reports, the proposal to dwell at Balmoral could see the US-based Sussexes stay with Her Majesty momentarily while other senior royals are not about.

The 96-year-old ruler showed up in the Highlands on Thursday and is set to remain for a considerable length of time at seven-bed Craigowan Lodge.

A Balmoral insider told The Sun: “Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

“They are preparing for the Sussexes.”

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, quit the UK in spring 2020 and have not been to the Highlands to see the Queen beginning around 2018.

They visited Britain for June’s Platinum Jubilee yet didn’t remain long and were saved behind the scenes for the Buckingham Palace gallery appearance.

Another insider said: “Balmoral is the perfect place for them to spend a little bit of quality time with the Queen.

“They barely had 15 minutes with her at the jubilee.”

Yet, another source told The Sun on Sunday: “I would be stunned if they did turn up.”

A ring of steel has been set up around Craigowan Lodge while a new £20,000 wheelchair-accommodating lift will assist the Queen with her versatility issues.

She gets a kick out of the chance to spend her Balmoral break encompassed by her family who alternate to visit.

Last year Kate and William accompanied their kids George, Charlotte and Louis.

Edward and Sophie likewise chatted with Lady Louise and Viscount James.

The Queen and Prince Philip additionally used to have family grills there.

She named her lockdown corgi “Muick” after the magnificence spot of a similar name at Balmoral.

