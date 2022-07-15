TikToker Hareem Shah & her husband arrested at Turkey airport

TikToker Hareem Shah and her husband, Bilal Shah, were recently arrested in Turkey.

The couple was en route to Muscat with a big sum of money and gold.

Turkish police are still looking into Hareem’s involvement in a money laundering case.

Hareem Shah, a well-known Pakistani TikToker, is frequently in the news for a variety of reasons. Her indecent behaviour and remarks frequently get her into trouble.

Additionally, Hareem was widely discussed online after her disputes with prominent politicians became public knowledge.

Hareem and her husband, Bilal Shah, flew to Turkey for a short vacation a few days ago. Hareem was keeping her admirers entertained with stunning updates from Turkey on social media.

Hareem and her husband were recently arrested in Turkey. According to reports, the pair was arrested by Turkish authorities as they were en route to Muscat with a big sum of money and gold. The Turkish police are still looking into Hareem and Bilal case.

Due to her involvement in a money laundering investigation, the FIA froze Hareem Shah’s bank accounts earlier this year.

