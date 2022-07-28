Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor have spoken out in support of Ranveer Singh.

The Mumbai Police recently filed multiple FIRs against him for “hurting sentiments.”

A few days after Alia Bhatt defended Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for an international magazine, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor also spoke out about Ranveer’s much-talked-about pictures.

Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor have spoken out in support of Ranveer Singh, who they both work with. The Mumbai Police recently filed multiple FIRs against him for “hurting sentiments” after he bared it all for Paper magazine. Ranveer’s naked pictures have caused a lot of talk, so Parineeti and Vaani have called him a real “artiste.”

Alia Bhatt, who stars with Ranveer in the movie Gully Boy, answered a reporter’s question about Ranveer’s nude photoshoot earlier. Alia was asked by the media what she thought about how people reacted to his photos. She replied, “I don’t like it when people say bad things about my favourite Ranveer Singh, so I can’t stand this question.”

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Parineeti, who made her acting debut with Ranveer in Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, said, “Ranveer has been a true creative artist ever since I’ve known him, which was before he became an actor. He is a free-flowing artist who isn’t held back by anything, which is the best thing an artist can have. I can’t think of any other actor who could do this shoot. And if you are the only one who can do something, what could be a higher compliment?”

“Ranveer’s an artiste and a great one at that. He’s experimental and open with the right aesthetics and sensibilities,” added Vaani Kapoor. She worked on the movie Befikre with Ranveer. Ranveer has gotten both praise and criticism since the pictures from his Paper magazine photoshoot were posted online.

