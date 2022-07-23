Vishnu Vishal posts his nude images after Ranveer Singh

After inspiration from Ranveer Sing, Indian actor Vishnu Vishal recently appeared in a nude photo shoot. Vishnu Vishal made a veiled reference to Ranveer Singh by posting multiple naked images of himself on Twitter while he laid in bed and said he was “following the trend.”

Sharing the images, Vishnu disclosed that Jwala Gutta, his wife and a badminton player, took them. He captioned the post, “Well… joining the trend! P.S. Also when wife @Guttajwala turns photographer…”

Vishnu appeared in the photos posing in various positions while lying in a bed that was only partially covered by a bedsheet.

Ranveer stripped off last week for a photo shoot with Paper magazine. Ranveer posed on a Turkish mat for the pictures. A day later, Ranveer posted the images on his Twitter account.

Reacting to the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Major (fire emoji)”. Parineeti Chopra commented. “F I R E”.

Advertisement

Before suffering a leg injury that caused his cricket career to end, Vishnu participated in a few Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) matches. After that, he appeared in Tamil movies and also produced a few of them, including Ratsasan, Silukkuvarupatti Singam, and Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran. The last time we saw Vishnu was in the Tamil movie FIR ready. The thriller Mohandas will feature him next.

Also Read Ahmed Ali Butt responds to Ranveer Singh’s naked photoshoot with hilarious remarks The Gully Boy actor went completely nude for the latest Paper Magazine...