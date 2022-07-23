Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vishnu Vishal posts his nude images after Ranveer Singh

Vishnu Vishal posts his nude images after Ranveer Singh

Articles
Advertisement
Vishnu Vishal posts his nude images after Ranveer Singh

Vishnu Vishal posts his nude images after Ranveer Singh

Advertisement

After inspiration from Ranveer Sing, Indian actor Vishnu Vishal recently appeared in a nude photo shoot. Vishnu Vishal made a veiled reference to Ranveer Singh by posting multiple naked images of himself on Twitter while he laid in bed and said he was “following the trend.”

Sharing the images, Vishnu disclosed that Jwala Gutta, his wife and a badminton player, took them. He captioned the post, “Well… joining the trend! P.S. Also when wife @Guttajwala turns photographer…”

Vishnu appeared in the photos posing in various positions while lying in a bed that was only partially covered by a bedsheet.

Ranveer stripped off last week for a photo shoot with Paper magazine. Ranveer posed on a Turkish mat for the pictures. A day later, Ranveer posted the images on his Twitter account.

Reacting to the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Major (fire emoji)”. Parineeti Chopra commented. “F I R E”.

Advertisement

Ranveer took to his Twitter to share the pictures.

Before suffering a leg injury that caused his cricket career to end, Vishnu participated in a few Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) matches. After that, he appeared in Tamil movies and also produced a few of them, including Ratsasan, Silukkuvarupatti Singam, and Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran. The last time we saw Vishnu was in the Tamil movie FIR ready. The thriller Mohandas will feature him next.

Also Read

Ahmed Ali Butt responds to Ranveer Singh’s naked  photoshoot with hilarious remarks
Ahmed Ali Butt responds to Ranveer Singh’s naked  photoshoot with hilarious remarks

The Gully Boy actor went completely nude for the latest Paper Magazine...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Aamir Ali sends birthday wishes to Shamita Shetty after denying dating rumors
Aamir Ali sends birthday wishes to Shamita Shetty after denying dating rumors
Rakul Preet Singh give her appearance at the
Rakul Preet Singh give her appearance at the "Chhatriwali" victory party
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story