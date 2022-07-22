Advertisement
  Who are the NewJeans members? New girl group is introduced by HYBE under their label ADOR
Who are the NewJeans members? New girl group is introduced by HYBE under their label ADOR

Who are the NewJeans members? New girl group is introduced by HYBE under their label ADOR

Articles
Who are the NewJeans members? New girl group is introduced by HYBE under their label ADOR

Who are the NewJeans members? New girl group is introduced by HYBE under their label ADOR

Advertisement

After Le Sserafim’s controversial launch and subsequent success on the HYBE label, it appears that HYBE is now prepared to introduce its second girl group under its subsidiary label ADOR (All Doors One Room). NewJeans (New Jeans), a new girl group that HYBE and ADOR had been keeping secret for months, has finally debuted with five members and a pre-debut single called “Attention,” which was published on July 22.

Following the events involving their old six-member girl group Le Sserafim and former member Garam, HYBE is treating their new female group much more seriously, as seen by the release of a pre-debut single at the same time that all of its five members were made known to the general public. The track listing for NewJeans’ upcoming debut album was also made public by ADOR and HYBE. Beginning with the title single, “Cookie,” the new girl group under HYBE and ADOR will release their mini-album on August 1 and make their public debut.

What does NewJeans mean?

Min Hee-jin, who also founded Girls’ Generation, SHINee, f(x), and EXO, is the man behind the formation of the group NewJeans. Early in August, the girl group NewJeans will make their stage debut with a bunny (rabbit) as their mascot. Min Hee-jin, the creative director, also discussed the girl group’s name and the meaning behind its unusual moniker. “Popular music is a culture that is very connected to daily life, just like the clothes that we wear every day,” the woman in charge of developing the new girl group said.

According to Hee-jin, the goal of the group NewJeans’ promotion is for them to become idols of the current generation. Like a good pair of jeans that never go out of style, NewJeans aspires to always be in style. Min Hee-jin said that NewJeans is a group which will mimic the every day wearablity of jeans. She continued by saying that the group’s name has a double meaning because it is a play on the word “New Genes,” announcing their status as a new-age K-pop group.

Advertisement

Who are the NewJeans members?

The forthcoming girl group NewJeans from HYBE’s sub-label ADOR has five members overall, including the first Vietnamese female idol in K-pop and four members from Korea. The girl group NewJeans has four Korean members, and one of them has half-Australian heritage, expanding their reach internationally. The members of NewJeans are between the ages of 18 and the maknae, who are only 14 years old (in international age). Here is a list of NewJeans’ members.

1. Kim Min-ji – Korean-born, 2004 liner

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by NewJeans (@newjeans_official)

Advertisement

2. Hani – Vietnamese-born, 2004 liner

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by NewJeans (@newjeans_official)

Advertisement

3. Danielle – Korean-Australian, 2005 liner

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by NewJeans (@newjeans_official)

4. Hae-rin – Korean-born, 2006 liner

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by NewJeans (@newjeans_official)

5. Lee Hye-in – Korean-born, 2008 liner

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by NewJeans (@newjeans_official)

Advertisement
