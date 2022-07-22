Advertisement
Who is Emma Watson dating?

Who is Emma Watson dating?

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger for ten years, must come to mind whenever the character is spoken. For eight films, the J.K. Rowling adaptation of the book series featured the British actress as one of Harry Potter’s closest friends.

After “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” the fourth movie, Emma Watson almost quit the series. The “Harry Potter” actors talked about their experiences filming the popular films in the 2022 reunion special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”

However, Leo Robinton, a businessman from Los Angeles, California, is Emma Watson’s boyfriend. When photos of the two initially appeared at the end of 2019, the couple was first connected.

Watson addressed rumors that she was engaged to Robinton in May 2021. “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” she tweeted at the time. “If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.”

