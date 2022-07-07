Will Tigmanshu Dhulia end up directing Dabangg 4 for Salman Khan?

Salman Khan will return for Dabangg 4. Tigmanshu Dhulia has reportedly been scripting the script for some time. A source told ETimes, “Tigmanshu Dhulia is penning the screenplay and may direct it.”

Salman Khan said that he plans to start filming Dabangg 4 by the end of 2022 when he was promoting Antim. We’ve heard in the past few months that Salman is pretty happy with how Tigmanshu is writing the story and screenplay for the fourth movie in the series. Because of this, there is a good chance that Salman will insist that Tigmanshu direct the movie. He might be the best and most suitable person to make Chulbul Pandey’s adventure come true.

Tigmanshu has in the past directed such rustic gems like Paan Singh Tomar and the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster movies, which have the same kind of creative space as the Dabangg franchise. If this move materialises, expectations from the Chulbul Pandey’s fourth adventure will increase manifold. As always, ETimes will bring you more news from this project.