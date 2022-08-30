Amber’s sister Whitney reacts to Depp’s appearance at VMAs.

Whitney Heard criticized MTV for honouring the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Depp announced his return to the film industry.

Following the appearance of Hollywood celebrity Johnny Depp at the VMAs, Whitney blasted MTV as “disgusting.”

Depp, who triumphed in his defamation case against his ex-wife Heard in June, appeared almost throughout the awards program as the MTV Moonman mascot.

The Aquaman star’s sister responded to the actor’s appearances on Instagram by writing: “@MTV you’re filthy and plainly desperate!”

I truly hope none of the persons who made this call have daughters, she continued.

The hashtags #DVMAs (DV is frequently used as an acronym for “domestic violence”) and #IStandWithAmberHeard were added by Heard’s sister.

Heard wrote an opinion piece in which she recounted her experience with domestic abuse earlier this year, and Depp successfully sued her for it.

In the end, a jury decided in Depp’s favor and gave him $10 million, while Heard received $2 million after she prevailed on one point of her $100 million countersuit claims.

With his success, Depp announced his return to the film industry and inked several new commercial arrangements with well-known fashion companies.

