Brad Pitt faces criticism for ‘exploding’ on his kids mid-air in a private jet

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s FBI case is not expected to reopen, confirms source.

The documents from the complaint file lodged by Jolie anonymously at the start of the year were revealed this week.

The filings detailed graphic details from the couple’s 2016 fight

The documents from the complaint file lodged by Jolie anonymously at the start of the year were revealed this week. The filings detailed graphic details from the couple’s 2016 fight, including photos of bruises sustained by the mother-of-six.

Pitt, however, was not charged with abuse as a result of the investigation’s failure.

“The statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here. At the time they considered all of Angelina’s allegations and didn’t bring any charges,” a source close to Pitt said.

“The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is zero chance of them reopening the case. This is all a concerted effort to smear Brad.”

The Oscar actress, 47, told the FBI in 2016 that her then-husband Pitt, 58, had pushed her into a private plane while intoxicated, upsetting their six kids greatly.

