Baby Alyana’s first words were “Mama”

Falak and Sara love is infinite.

Fans are gushing over.

People adore their small family.

Advertisement

Baby Alyana is all about her mom as her first words were “Mama”. Alyana Falak is definitely a member of Team. Sarah for now and Falak would need to work hard to get that “Baba” from his precious daughter. Fans are gushing over this cute bond as they couldn’t help but share their love and well wishes to the father-daughter duo.

Falak and Sara love is infinite that makes them so endearing. People adore their small family, and with the arrival of their newborn Alyana, there is only love. Whether it be Falak’s daily roses for his wonderful wife or his ongoing banter with his sisters-in-law, there is nothing but love everywhere.

Earlier, couple travelled, and Alyana is going with her parents. Little Ayana is enjoying her trip with her parents to Disneyland. The Sabat actress took to Instagram and shared adorable snaps of her travel diaries.

Also Read Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir took their cute daughter Alyana to Disneyland! When Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir abruptly announced their engagement, hearts froze....