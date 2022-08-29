Advertisement
New York: On Sunday at the annual Video Music Awards, Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican musician best known for his Latin trap and reggaeton music, won MTV’s artist of the year award.

However, the artist was noticeably missing from the event since he was preoccupied with his own mega-tour, playing the second night of a sold-out event at Yankee Stadium that attracted almost 100,000 spectators over the weekend.

Bad Bunny, wearing a satin pink suit and white sunglasses, accepted the award via video and also delivered a seismic performance of his smash “Titi Me Pregunto” from the baseball stadium in New York, where the song has soundtracked the streets for months.

“Thank you so much, New York,” the 28-year-old said in Spanish to resounding applause.

“From the beginning I always believed that I could be great, that I could be one of the biggest stars in the world, without changing my culture, my language,” he said. “I´m Benito Antonio Martinez from Puerto Rico — for the whole world.”

Another of the year’s biggest talents, Harry Styles, was unable to attend the VMAs, which were broadcast from New Jersey’s Prudential Center, due to his own gig at Madison Square Garden, which was a sure hint that pandemic-stymied touring was back in full effect.

Before returning to his own worldwide concert tour, the musician who released “Harry’s House” this year accepted his award for the year’s finest album via video.

Taylor Swift was also among the night´s big winners, turning heads on the red carpet in a dress dripping with crystals before winning the night´s top prize of music video of the year for her 10-minute-long film “All Too Well

