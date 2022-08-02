Advertisement
  • Bilal Maqsood explains the real meaning of Pakistan’s National Anthem
Articles
  • Bilal Maqsood clarified the meaning of Pakistan’s national anthem
  • Netizens hailed Bilal for his thoughtful act and endeavour.
  • He claimed that the national anthem only included one Urdu word.
Famous guitarist, composer, and former Strings member Bilal Maqsood hails from Pakistan. To date, Bilal Masood has also helmed a number of smash hit music videos. Anwar Maqsood, a well-known writer, actor, TV host, and comedian in Pakistan, is the father of Bilal Maqsood.

Recently, Bilal Maqsood used his official Instagram account to clarify the meaning of Pakistan’s national anthem in its original Persian, which most people find difficult to understand. In a video he shared, Bilal claimed that the national anthem only included one Urdu word. He added that the national anthem and other patriotic songs are only sung on August 14 and are then forgotten the rest of the year. In order for the audience to fully get the meaning of “Pakistaniat,” Bial made an effort to succinctly explain it.

Watch the video here!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood)

The netzine’s hailed Bilal for his thoughtful act and endeavour to help others realise the significance of their national anthem as soon as the video went viral on social media. What the audience had to say is below!

Entertainment News

Entertainment News

