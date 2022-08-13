Boney Kapoor celebrates Sridevi’s birthday

Sridevi’s death in 2018 devastated the nation.

Today is the late actress’s birthday, and social media is full of tributes.

Her family, fans, and film industry colleagues have all reminisced about her today.

She was a skilled and beloved diva who excelled in acting, dance, and elegance. Today is the late actress's birthday, and social media is full of tributes. Her family, fans, and film industry colleagues have all reminisced about her today.

Now, her husband Boney Kapoor has tweeted, “Happy birthday jaan” He also shared an emotional throwback photo of the two of them. Sridevi was spotted pulling Boney Kapoor from behind while he ate. They seemed happy together. Over four years after the actress’s unexpected death, her loss is still felt. Her death shocked the world. She died before Dhadak’s release.

Have a look at Boney Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a flashback photo with mother Sridevi today, writing how much she’s missed her. Janhvi Kapoor raves about her mother in every interview.

Boney Kapoor is producing Ajith Kumar’s next heist thriller AK61 and her daughter Mili. He debuts in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com-drama with Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor will also appear in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and Bawal with Rajkumar Rao. Sridevi last appeared in Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma.

