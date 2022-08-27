Brian May’s song’s absence in the movie hurt Queen star.

The singer for Queen recently voiced his extreme disappointment that the song was left off.

The El Hierro island tree that can be seen on the album cover art for Another World.

Brian May’s song’s absence in the movie hurt Queen star. For the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow romantic comedy Sliding Doors, which is airing this evening on BBC 1, Brian May wrote a song.

The singer for Queen recently voiced his extreme disappointment that the song was left off, but he’s happy it was able to make a fantastic reappearance.

Another World from the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, the second solo album Brian May released in 1998, was re-released earlier this year. The title track was really intended for the film Sliding Doors, it turns out.

The lyrics of the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow romantic comedy, “In Another World,” depict two possible outcomes for the lead character’s life. Unfortunately, due to contractual concerns, the song was unable to appear in the film Sliding Doors.

The song’s author, Brain, said: “I found it easy to write this song because I was writing from my own feelings of my own relationships, my own feelings.

The story about what could have happened if one small thing in history had changed, that the relationship either happens or not, really touched my heart.

So I imagined how life may be in a parallel world when I penned the song Another World. When that didn’t work out, I was a little heartbroken, but I figured, “OK, this is my song.” This is the main goal of my work. And it evolved into the hub around which my album spun.

Since then, in the Canary Islands, where the 75-year-old completed his PhD in Physics at Tenerife’s Teide Observatory, Brian has filmed a new music video for Another World.

The El Hierro island tree that can be seen on the album cover art for Another World as well as the observatory are both prominently displayed in the new video.

The Queen reportedly said: “I performed the observing work for my PhD in this lovely location above the clouds. And this is where I used to sneak outside at night, play my little acoustic guitar, sing, and, I suppose, commune with the cosmos!.

