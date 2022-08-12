Britney Spears’ ex-husband posts videos of her yelling at her sons

Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears are working on a fatherhood book

Kevin Federline posted videos of the Britney Spears yelling at their sons.

He uploaded the videos to Instagram and then deleted them.

Spears’s attorney, hit back at Federline in a statement, claiming he “has undermined his own children” and violated the singer’s privacy.

Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were born to the former couple.

Federline’s video was created four years ago.

According to a magazine, the clips are from two separate incidents.

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through,” he wrote on Instagram. “As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.” Advertisement Spears’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, hit back at Federline in a statement, claiming he “has undermined his own children” and violated the singer’s privacy.

