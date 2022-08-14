Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BTS Jungkook reveals the details of his ideal date

BTS Jungkook reveals the details of his ideal date

Articles
Advertisement
BTS Jungkook reveals the details of his ideal date

BTS Jungkook reveals the details of his ideal date

Advertisement
  • Jungkook, a member of the boy band BTS, offers a list of activities he would like to do with his fiancée
  • Recently, the K-Pop idol stated that he would like to reenact with his girlfriend a scene from one of his favourite films
  • In defining his perfect date, he stated that he would take his partner for a romantic stroll or an evening stroll by the shore, describing it as simple yet romantic.
Advertisement

 

Jungkook, a member of the boy band BTS, offers a list of activities he would like to do with his fiancée, and fans go wild.

The youngest member of the band, Jungkook, has always been timid among ladies. Nevertheless, according to Music Mundial, his fellow BTS members have identified him as the man who is most effective with women.

Recently, the K-Pop idol stated that he would like to reenact with his girlfriend a scene from one of his favourite films, Love 911, in which the girl runs toward her crush and he takes her into the air to kiss her.

In defining his perfect date, he stated that he would take his partner for a romantic stroll or an evening stroll by the shore, describing it as simple yet romantic.

Jungkook also claimed that he wants his date to be someone who does not recognise him, which, according to his followers, is impossible given his K-pop idol status.

Advertisement

Although the artist has stated numerous times that he has no intention of getting married, he still believes in soul mates.

According to the publication, he stated that he will undoubtedly hear bells when he meets “the one.”

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kinza Hashmi exudes elegance in latest pictures
Kinza Hashmi exudes elegance in latest pictures
Red Rose, a British teen horror drama series, is now available on Netflix
Red Rose, a British teen horror drama series, is now available on Netflix
The Academy CEO has revealed that a
The Academy CEO has revealed that a "crisis team" has been assembled
Kiran Malik looks extremely pleasant in a long coat by Saint Laurent
Kiran Malik looks extremely pleasant in a long coat by Saint Laurent
It is now official!
It is now official! "Sophie," Gene Simmons' daughter got married
Merub Ali looks breathtaking in recent photos
Merub Ali looks breathtaking in recent photos
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story