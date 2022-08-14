BTS Jungkook reveals the details of his ideal date

Jungkook, a member of the boy band BTS, offers a list of activities he would like to do with his fiancée

Jungkook, a member of the boy band BTS, offers a list of activities he would like to do with his fiancée, and fans go wild.

The youngest member of the band, Jungkook, has always been timid among ladies. Nevertheless, according to Music Mundial, his fellow BTS members have identified him as the man who is most effective with women.

Recently, the K-Pop idol stated that he would like to reenact with his girlfriend a scene from one of his favourite films, Love 911, in which the girl runs toward her crush and he takes her into the air to kiss her.

In defining his perfect date, he stated that he would take his partner for a romantic stroll or an evening stroll by the shore, describing it as simple yet romantic.

Jungkook also claimed that he wants his date to be someone who does not recognise him, which, according to his followers, is impossible given his K-pop idol status.

Although the artist has stated numerous times that he has no intention of getting married, he still believes in soul mates.

According to the publication, he stated that he will undoubtedly hear bells when he meets “the one.”

