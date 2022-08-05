Dananeer enjoying secret barbecue party on the hills

Dananeer casually jams to her favorite songs enjoying lazy Tuesday
Dananeer Mobeen, a Pakistani influencer, is still on a high from how much attention one of her most spontaneous videos got. Earlier, a clip of Pawri Horahi Hai went viral, and since then, everyone has been talking about it. A lot of famous people, cricketers, bloggers, and social media stars also joined the “pawri” trend.
But the latest take on the trend has gotten a lot of people’s attention. Dananeer took to Instagram to share how it feels to breathe fresh air Somewhere in the mountains, gave us a glimpse into her small barbecue party.
In the pictures and videos shared by Dananeer, the actor enjoys the serenity and natural beauty. captioned the story, ” There is something special about taking detours and stumbling about hidden pathways through the jungle.”
Earlier, the Pawri girl sharing some breezy stages with followers and giving a daily inspiration, She has 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction but earlier she has been facing criticism for sharing the “Work From Home” scam aswell.
