Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Danish Taimoor, Dur-e-Fishan’s drama glorifies abuse

Danish Taimoor, Dur-e-Fishan’s drama glorifies abuse

Articles
Advertisement
Danish Taimoor, Dur-e-Fishan’s drama glorifies abuse

Danish Taimoor, Dur-e-Fishan’s drama glorifies abuse

Advertisement

The problematic storyline of the problematic Pakistani drama “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi,” which glorifies abuse and violence, has Twitterati and the internet in a rage.

The drama, which features Danish Taimoor and Durefishan Saleem as the key characters, romanticizes a toxic love story and portrays power plays as acts of love.

However, since individuals have underlined how such dramas foster behaviours of the monsters like Zahir Jaffer and Sheikh Danish, the criticism of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi on social media has grown.

Also Read

Dur-e-Fishan struggles with translating skin care routine in Urdu
Dur-e-Fishan struggles with translating skin care routine in Urdu

The gifted starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is making waves in the entertainment industry...

Following the viral spread of the news about Khadija Abbas, the response became very intense. The medical student turned down her friend’s father’s proposal of marriage.

Advertisement

Taimoor portrays Shamsher, the main character. He is a pampered brat who cannot accept rejection. His unhealthy infatuation with Mehak has drawn criticism from his audience.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Emma Roberts dines with Cody John
Emma Roberts dines with Cody John
Jennifer Lopez will do anything to protect her relationship with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez will do anything to protect her relationship with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston turns on her Christmas mood
Jennifer Aniston turns on her Christmas mood
Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Indiana Jones Role
Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Indiana Jones Role
Zooey Deschanel Is Returning to TV in an Unexpected Way
Zooey Deschanel Is Returning to TV in an Unexpected Way
Princess Anne, Prince Edward to represent King Charles III as per law
Princess Anne, Prince Edward to represent King Charles III as per law
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story