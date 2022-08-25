Danish Taimoor, Dur-e-Fishan’s drama glorifies abuse

The problematic storyline of the problematic Pakistani drama “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi,” which glorifies abuse and violence, has Twitterati and the internet in a rage.

The drama, which features Danish Taimoor and Durefishan Saleem as the key characters, romanticizes a toxic love story and portrays power plays as acts of love.

However, since individuals have underlined how such dramas foster behaviours of the monsters like Zahir Jaffer and Sheikh Danish, the criticism of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi on social media has grown.

what else to expect from a country where dramas like “kaisi teri khudgarzi” n “deewangi” are made, romanticized and go on trending #01 https://t.co/XbGJXMtSoR — nawtmee (@selffloverrr) August 17, 2022

Taimoor portrays Shamsher, the main character. He is a pampered brat who cannot accept rejection. His unhealthy infatuation with Mehak has drawn criticism from his audience.