Feroze Khan praises Imran Khan in his tweet

  • Feroze Khan has praised Imran Khan for remaining unwavering in the face of constant political turmoil.
  • The Aye Musht-e-Khaak star took to Twitter to praise the PTI chairman for his unwavering resolve
  • – yar. Imran khan sahi Mard hai ! Allah meherban hai ispe. Isko koi nahi hila sakta.”, wroe the Khaani actor.
As for Feroze Khan’s professional life, he has received accolades for his work in the drama serial Habs, which also stars Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar.

The film features a stellar ensemble that includes Ayesha Omar, Hina Rizvi, Javed Sheikh, Shazia Qaiser, Musaddiq Malek, Imran Aslam, and Janice Tessa, as well as Shah’s real-life sister Irsa Ghazal.

With a 9.5 rating on IMDb, the hit drama serial was written by Aliya Makhdoom, directed by Musaddiq Malek, and produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib.

