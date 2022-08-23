Gal Gadot was supportive after hearing about her co-star Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

Alia Bhatt went on to talk about the Wonder Woman actor and her hubby’s lovely reaction to her pregnancy.

She further revealed when she called up Gal and told her,I’m pregnant she was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s gonna be amazing’.

Alia added “Her husband Jaron was with her and he was like, This is a good omen

Advertisement

For Gal Gadot’s husband, Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy is a “wonderful omen” for “Heart of Stone.”

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the Bollywood legend discussed her experience being pregnant during the filming of her first film in Hollywood.

“They (the film’s team) were really accommodating and it makes me feel very grateful,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor told the publication.

“Because again I was shooting my first action movie and there was a stunt but they all knew and they were all very safe,” she added. “I had doubles and I was made to feel very comforted.”

“And that’s all that matters especially if you are doing it for the first time. It was a really fun experience,” Bhatt shared.

The actor went on to talk about the Wonder Woman actor and her hubby’s “lovely” reaction to her pregnancy.

Advertisement

“In fact when I called up Gal and I told her, I said, ‘I’m pregnant and I’m coming’, she was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s gonna be amazing’. She had such a lovely reaction,” Bhatt revealed.

“Her husband Jaron was with her and he was like, ‘This is a good omen, this is a good thing that means like everything’s gonna go really well, its lovely for the movie,'” said the actor.

Concluding her statement, Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, said, “They were so lovely so supportive.”

The Tom Harper-helmed spy thriller will premiere on Netflix and also feature Jamie Dornan in a key role.

Also Read