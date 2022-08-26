Advertisement
House of the Dragon to get renewed for season 2

House of the Dragon to get renewed for season 2

Articles
House of the Dragon to get renewed for season 2

House of the Dragon will get the second season

  • HBO has renewed House of the Dragon for a second season.
  • The network is also planning to release a sequel series to Jon Snow.
  • Author George R. R. Martin has multiple projects in development for the Game of Thrones spin-off that haven’t yet been announced.
Before the release of the second episode of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon on HBO, the series was renewed for a second season by the network after its August 21 broadcast.

The first episode of House of the Dragon, which takes place 170 years before the original series, shattered the previous HBO record for a new show’s premiere with over 10 million viewers.

According to HBO, nearly 20 million individuals viewed the debut throughout the preceding week. CNBC quotes Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, as saying, “We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season 1.”

She then continued, “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV … We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season 2.” The first season will consist of ten episodes before the second season begins production.

The second season of House of the Dragon is simply the beginning of the Game of Thrones-based material that will be forthcoming on HBO. In interviews, author George R. R. Martin has indicated that he has numerous stories in various states of production. In addition to the unknown projects in development with the author, the network is also planning to release a sequel series to Jon Snow.

House of the Dragon’s premiere episode stuns the fans
House of the Dragon’s premiere episode stuns the fans

The first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the...

