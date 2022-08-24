Ipswich releases third kit featuring Ed Sheeran

Ipswich Town and singer Ed Sheeran worked together to create the look of their new “blackout” third uniform.

The kit, which was made available on Tuesday, features tonal variations of the picture that appeared on Sheeran’s album “Equals” cover last year.

“I got asked to help design the third kit for Ipswich,” said Sheeran, whose world concert tour has been advertised on the club’s shirt which Sheeran has sponsored since last season.

“I wanted to make something with a subtle homage to the album but also be a cool bit of clothing people around the world would want to wear. I love it.”

Sheeran, 31, is an avid supporter of Ipswich and is a Suffolk native.

Advertisement

Ipswich fans were quick to approve of the new uniform, and the club’s online shop experienced high demand and lengthy wait times for orders.