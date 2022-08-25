Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Foxx stuns his fans with Donald Trump’s mimicry

Jamie Foxx stuns his fans with Donald Trump’s mimicry

Articles
Advertisement
Jamie Foxx stuns his fans with Donald Trump’s mimicry

Jamie Foxx

Advertisement

Jamie Foxx amuses millions of people with his impression of the former president of the United States.

During an interview alongside rapper Snoop Dogg, the actor gave his Trump imitation.

As he applauded Snoop Dogg’s Death Row, social media users and the actor’s followers believed he sounded exactly like the Republican leader.

Snoop Dogg and hosts can be seen giggling in a viral video clip as an actor impersonates Donald Trump.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Recently, Foxx and Snoop Dogg starred in the Netflix film “Day Shift.”

Also Read

Cameron Diaz to star opposite Jamie Foxx in new action film
Cameron Diaz to star opposite Jamie Foxx in new action film

Details of the plot are being kept secret. Foxx predicts that production...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story