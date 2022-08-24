Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head for a second honeymoon to Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged vows for a second time in front of friends and family at the actor’s expansive house in Georgia. The last Las Vegas wedding of the pair, which took place last month, was followed by a honeymoon in Paris.

The couple just wed in Georgia and immediately took out for their second honeymoon in Italy.

The couple was spotted while on vacation in Italy, according to Page Six, taking a boat ride. As shown in the pictures, the newlyweds were sighted in a speed boat traveling across Lake Como off the shore of Tremezzo.

The pictures showed Lopez wearing a long, oversized white dress, while Affleck was dressed in a blue shirt, khaki slacks, and white sneakers.

During the boat trip, the couple was also seen giving each other a tender kiss. The couple’s most recent nuptials were a charming affair, and Jennifer entered the church wearing a lovely Ralph Lauren custom gown.