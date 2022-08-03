Justin Bieber thanks his fans for ‘having him back’ after Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

Justin Bieber thanks his fans for ‘having him back after Ramsay Hunt’s diagnosis.

The Grammy winner began the tape by saying, “We’re back,”

Earlier, the singer was forced to cancel the remaining dates of the U.S. tour after receiving the diagnosis.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber thanks his fans for “having him back” at his first show after a health scare. In his first performance following the cancellation of his US tour due to his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis.

Using the message “Luv u folks and I missed you,” the 28-year-old musician posted a number of pictures from the Lucca Summer Festival in central Italy to his Instagram account.

Before his first live performance since a health crisis, the Peaches hitmaker released a video of himself, wife Hailey Bieber, and his staff doing a pre-show routine.

The Grammy winner began the tape by saying, “We’re back,” and then continued, “What a terrific, great evening… wow. This is the best set of people I know, and I love you guys.

I’m simply so happy to be back, he continued. “I genuinely adore each and every one of you guys. When I mention that you guys are some (expletive). Let’s get it done!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

In a clip from the concert, Justin Bieber was heard saying, “Guys, I just want to say thank you so much for having me back. It’s great to be back for my first day.

“We’re all the same and we are all one,” he continued. “As some of you guys know, the Justice Tour is about equality, it’s about justice for everybody no matter what you look like, no matter your form, your size, your ethnicity.

Advertisement

“We know that racism is horrible and that division is evil and immoral, but we are here to be the difference makers, and I want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of this tour,” Bieber concluded. Let’s take in the remainder of the evening.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Advertisement

With an official tweet on his social media account that said, “In light of Justin’s ongoing recuperation, the remaining US Justice Tour gigs scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” the singer was forced to cancel the remaining dates of the U.S. tour after receiving the diagnosis.