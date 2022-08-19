Kareena Kapoor Khan spends quality time with ‘loves of her life’

Kareena Kapoor Khan spends quality time with Saif Ali Khan and her parents and call them the ‘loves of her life’

Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying the success of her most recent film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also starred Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. It is a remake of the 1994 American movie Forrest Gump, directed by Advait Chandan and starring Tom Hanks in the title character. Forrest Gump was based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie was released in theatres on August 11.

With her family, Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently posts photos to her Instagram account as a social media user. In connection with that, the Veere Di Wedding actress tweeted a photo of herself and her husband Saif Ali Khan today as they were spending time with her parents, Randhir and Babita Kapoor. Kareena uploaded a photo to her Instagram story with the caption, “The loves of my life,” and a heart emoji. In the photo, Saif is sat next to Babita while Kareena is seated next to her father.

Saif recently had a birthday, and Kareena wished her hubby a happy birthday on social media. She wrote: The greatest man in the world has a birthday today. I wouldn’t want this insane adventure to be any other way, thanks to you… These images serve as evidence. I adore you, Jaan, and I have to admit that your pout is far superior to mine. What say guys? Boy’s birthday, #MySaifu.

In the meantime, Kareena will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s suspenseful drama, which is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She is making her OTT platform debut with this. She will also make her production debut with Hansal Mehta’s thriller project. Kareena and Rhea Kapoor will also work together once more.

