Kate Middleton, Prince William receive savage hit from Harry’s fans 

Following the announcement that Kate Middleton and Prince William will soon leave Kensington Palace and relocate to a new residence, fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s support group, known as the Sussex squad, made fun of the couple.

Within ten minutes of Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will shortly move to Adelaide Cottage.

One of their supporters tweeted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “pay for their home with their own money” in response to William and Kate’s action.

On fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, called @sussexprincess, shared images of William and Kate’s homes and tweeted: “Britain making a noise and losing their heads because Harry and Meghan purchased a home with their own money meanwhile…please see Will and Kate’s three homes below…which YOU pay for.”

The user later added: “Don’t you guys just love Harry and Meghan’s home in Montecito which was purchased with money they actually worked for.”

But not everyone agreed with @meshugahtazz replying: “Please tell me what work Harry did to buy it- he has never had a real job. I’m waiting…”

Due to their outgoing personalities and dedication to their royal duties, Kate Middleton and Prince William are a well-loved and respected royal couple. Harry and Meghan, on the other hand, have left their positions as senior members of the royal family and are now living in the US with their children Archie and Lilibet.