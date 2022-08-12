Advertisement
Articles
Katie Price dismissed rumours of split from her fiancé Carl Woods

  • Katie Price dismissed rumours of a split from her fiancé Carl Woods.
  • Former beauty model appeared to have confirmed it by responding via her TikTok account.
  • Fans of Katie were worried about her after breakup rumours surfaced.
Katie Price erased a post and claimed that it had been hacked, denying rumours that she and Carl Woods had broken up.

When a fan enquired about her relationship with Carl, the former beauty model appeared to have confirmed it by responding “No” via her TikTok account.

Fans of Katie, 44, were worried about her after breakup rumours surfaced. Fans responded to the alleged Katie’s “No” remark by sending her messages of encouragement.

She has now, however, further perplexed her supporters by denying the divorce rumours. In a message, Katie stated, “My account got hijacked! I just want to make sure that Carl Woods is still my fiancé,” was followed by a red love emoji.

After a 10-month relationship, Katie and Carl Woods became engaged for the seventh time in April.

