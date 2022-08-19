Khushi Kapoor looks hot in a black cut-out dress

Khushi Kapoor recently posted some sexy images on Instagram, and we can’t stop swooning over them! The Archies star took to the Internet while dressed in a black cut-out attire.

She is the paparazzi’s favourite actress Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister.

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi, is one of the most talked-about celebrity children of this generation. She never fails to dazzle the photographers with her sense of style. She is the paparazzi’s favourite actress Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister. Even ahead of her Bollywood debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans wait for her pictures to get out in the public domain. For those who don’t know, Khushi will soon make her Bollywood debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Advertisement

Speaking of which, Khushi Kapoor recently posted some sexy images on Instagram, and we can’t stop swooning over them! The Archies star took to the Internet while dressed in a black cut-out attire. She turned up the heat and won over everyone. Her older sister Janhvi Kapoor reacted as soon as she revealed the pictures, sharing the image on her official Instagram account and asking, “Is she real?” Suhana Khan, a co-star in The Archies with Khushi, praised the images and wrote, “Amazing.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor reaction:

The web series The Archies will be available on Netflix in 2023. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Khushi Kapoor, the sister of Janhvi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina, as well as the granddaughter and son of Amitabh and Shweta Bachchan, star in it. “The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at its core, and wonderfully fits the youthful energy, enthusiasm, and excitement of the 1960s,” stated the official statement of the announcement video. This musical experience, which is brimming with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, promises to appeal to all ages.

Also Read Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous in tank top and cap Khushi Kapoor is one of the most talked-about star kids of this...