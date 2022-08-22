Advertisement
Malaysia's queen visits 'Kuruluş: Osman'

Malaysia’s queen visits ‘Kuruluş: Osman’

Articles
Malaysia’s queen visits ‘Kuruluş: Osman’

Malaysia’s queen visits ‘Kuruluş: Osman’

  • Queen Azizah Aminah of Malaysia revealed that she enjoys watching the Turkish television drama series Kuruluş: Osman
  • She accompanied her daughters on a visit to the production set of the show.

On Monday, the Instagram account that is officially associated with the popular historical drama serial Kuruluş: Osman uploaded photographs of the King and Queen posing with the cast and crew of the show.

The following is how the post is captioned in Turkish: “The Queen of Malaysia paid a visit to the set of Kuruluş Osman.”

It was also stated that during the meeting with the actors and producer/screenwriter Mehmet Bozda, Queen Azizah sent her congratulations to Bozda for the success of the play.

 

Queen has sent her greetings and the thanks of the people of Malaysia, noting that she is a fan of Bozda Productions’ TV shows and particularly like Kurulus: Osman.

