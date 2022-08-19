Mathira’s latest bold video goes viral

Advertisement
Articles
  • Mathira sahred a video on Instagram.
  • Her video received many likes from her fans.
  • She challenged her friends in the viral video.
Mathira has steadily but firmly carved out a place for herself in the entertainment sector. She has charmed the audience in every role she has played, whether it be modeling or presenting.

The confident, audacious, and upbeat host has always stood out because she violates the strict standards of the Pakistani entertainment industry with her attitude.

Turning to her Instagram account, the 30-year-old actor published a number of stunning videos that have garnered praise for their beauty and audacity.

“Talk dirty challenge ..???? I challenge @rosemohammed777 @ambreenroshan @dochinasid @mia.saburido @mehrozbaigofficial @elaine.atomic @therealhoopz”, the Insta show host captured her post.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

A recent Instagram image by Mathira showcased her ethereal beauty. Fans of the Naagin actress couldn’t stop praising Mathira’s sophisticated appearance as thousands of compliments poured into the comment section of her post.

