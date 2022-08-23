Max George romance with Maisie Smith: Pictures viral

Photos of Max George and Maisie Smith kissing have gone viral.

The couple was captured in a romantic moment on Tuesday.

The couple paused to exchange lovely kisses.

Only a few days after it became public that Max and his ex-girlfriend Stacey Giggs had separated, news of the Strictly Come Dancing co-stars’ romance gets leaked.

After visiting the low-cost retailer Wilko’s on Kensington High Street in London to buy a bin and storage, the infatuated couple paused to exchange passionate kisses.

Max and Maisie’s relationship was made public earlier this month when they were spotted kissing on a flight to Crete.

