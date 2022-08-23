Max George romance with Maisie Smith: Pictures viral

Max George’s new love interest Maisie Smith appears gorgeous
the new love interest of Max George, displayed her sense of style...
As the couple was captured in a romantic moment on Tuesday, Max George and Maisie Smith’s loving photos have gone viral online, leading to rumor’s that they had moved in together.
Only a few days after it became public that Max and his ex-girlfriend Stacey Giggs had separated, news of the Strictly Come Dancing co-stars’ romance gets leaked.
After visiting the low-cost retailer Wilko’s on Kensington High Street in London to buy a bin and storage, the infatuated couple paused to exchange passionate kisses.
Max and Maisie’s relationship was made public earlier this month when they were spotted kissing on a flight to Crete.
