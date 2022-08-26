Meghan Markle is accused of “self-glorifying” by Samantha Markle

Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle’s half-sister, responded to the release of the Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify podcast Archetypes by accusing her of “self-glorifying.”

In an interview with Dan Wootton, Samantha expressed her opinions regarding the new podcast.

Archetypes, in her words, are “a lot of feminine chit-chat and purring.”

Samantha also attacked Meghan, accusing her of “self-glorifying,” and suggested that her assertions about the qualities of ambitious women might be projections.

Most women are brought up to be ambitious, she added. But I believe that way some people approach climbing the ladder has received a lot of public attention.

Markle also slammed Prince Harry for making a brief appearance on Meghan’s podcast, saying that since the couple’s wedding in 2018, the Duke has been forced to “play second fiddle.”

