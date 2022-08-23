Meghan Markle reveals most horrific incident of her life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie nearly survived a fire in his bedroom.

Duchess of Sussex discussed the experience with tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Archie’s former nanny had taken him downstairs while she went to buy a snack, just as the heater in the nursery caught fire.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle has described how her and Prince Harry’s son Archie nearly survived a fire in his bedroom during their South Africa vacation.

In her long-awaited Archetypes podcast, launched on Spotify on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex discussed the experience with tennis superstar Serena Williams.

The wife of Prince Harry declared: “There was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.”

Archie and Lilibet’s mom added: “We came back. And, of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense’.”

The couple had dropped off their little boy at the housing unit where they were staying for the night immediately after arriving in 2019 for their official trip.

Lauren, Archie’s former nanny, a Zimbabwean who loved to tie him to her back with a mud cloth, took him downstairs with her while she went to buy a snack, just as the heater in the nursery caught fire.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle shares awkward talk with Queen? When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry travel to the UK in September,...