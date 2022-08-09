Natasha Ali Lakhani’s adorable video with her husband goes viral

Natasha Khalid shares beautiful pictures with family, See photos
Natasha Khalid is a well-known name. She looks amazing because she's a...
Acclaimed make-up artist Natasha Ali Lakhani who is also a social media sensation, has quickly established a niche for herself in the fashion and beauty sectors. She is a fervent social media influencer who regularly shares breathtaking views into both her personal and professional lives.
The veteran singer Noor Jehan’s granddaughter is breathtakingly beautiful, a powerhouse of ability, and she has a captivating Instagram feed that captivates her fans.
This time, the MUA treated breathtaking images and videos from her family’s trip to the charming city of Rome, Italy. She released a sweet video of her husband Ali Lakhani offering roses to his wife, daughter, and mother-in-law, winning hearts with a sweet moment.
“In one of the most romantic cities in the world with my Mr.Romantic ???? spoiling his wife , daughter & Mamas in law @_hinadurrani_ @minahasanofficial @naziaejazofficial ❤️ can you see the failed attempt at him trying to sweep me off my feet & me not being able to keep a straight face ???????? my forever love for long stemmed roses ???? #carpediem #livingtheitalianlife #lafamilia #allheart #allkindsofbeautiful #beyondbeautynatasha”, captioned the makeup artist.
