Natasha Ali Lakhani’s adorable video with her husband goes viral

Natasha Lakhani claps back to the trolls about her husband’s hair, “Not your business”

Natasha Ali Lakhani is Noor Jehan’s granddaughter and make-up artist.

She is a social media influencer who shared breathtaking views into her personal and professional lives.

This time, she shared images and videos from her family’s trip to Italy.

Acclaimed make-up artist Natasha Ali Lakhani who is also a social media sensation, has quickly established a niche for herself in the fashion and beauty sectors. She is a fervent social media influencer who regularly shares breathtaking views into both her personal and professional lives.

The veteran singer Noor Jehan’s granddaughter is breathtakingly beautiful, a powerhouse of ability, and she has a captivating Instagram feed that captivates her fans.

This time, the MUA treated breathtaking images and videos from her family’s trip to the charming city of Rome, Italy. She released a sweet video of her husband Ali Lakhani offering roses to his wife, daughter, and mother-in-law, winning hearts with a sweet moment.

“In one of the most romantic cities in the world with my Mr.Romantic ???? spoiling his wife , daughter & Mamas in law @_hinadurrani_ @minahasanofficial @naziaejazofficial ❤️ can you see the failed attempt at him trying to sweep me off my feet & me not being able to keep a straight face ???????? my forever love for long stemmed roses ???? #carpediem #livingtheitalianlife #lafamilia #allheart #allkindsofbeautiful #beyondbeautynatasha”, captioned the makeup artist.

