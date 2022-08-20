Netflix’s Top 10 Trending TV Shows and Movies

Advertisement
Netflix has completely captivated viewers throughout the world with its content, and some have even surpassed the global market, despite linguistic restrictions.
The Top 10 shows currently streaming on the platform are shown below.
TV Shows:
- The Sandman
- Locke & Key
- Stranger Things
- Virgin River
- Instant Dream Home
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Riverdale
- I Just Killed My Dad
- Indian Matchmaking
Movies :
- Look Both Ways
- Day Shift
- Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist
- Uncharted Junior Baking Show
- Sing 2
- Purple Hearts
- The Informer
- The Gray Man
- Endless Love
- Flight
Kids:
- Inside the Mind of a Cat
- CoComelon
- Junior Baking Show
- Space Jam
- Sam & Cat
- The Sea Beast
- Henry Danger
- The Thundermans
- iCarly
