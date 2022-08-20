Netflix’s Top 10 Trending TV Shows and Movies

Netflix has completely captivated viewers throughout the world with its content

It has a vast variety of content for all ages

below is the list Advertisement

Netflix has completely captivated viewers throughout the world with its content, and some have even surpassed the global market, despite linguistic restrictions.

The Top 10 shows currently streaming on the platform are shown below.

TV Shows:

The Sandman Advertisement Locke & Key Stranger Things Virgin River Instant Dream Home Extraordinary Attorney Woo Riverdale Advertisement I Just Killed My Dad Indian Matchmaking

Movies :

Look Both Ways Advertisement Day Shift Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist Uncharted Junior Baking Show Sing 2 Purple Hearts The Informer Advertisement The Gray Man Endless Love Flight

Kids:

Advertisement Inside the Mind of a Cat CoComelon Junior Baking Show Space Jam Sam & Cat The Sea Beast Advertisement Henry Danger The Thundermans iCarly

Also Read