  Pakistani girl Sulafay Naqvii sets Guinness World Records as strongest woman
Sulafay Naqvii sets Guinness World Records as strongest woman

  • Sulafay Naqvi set the record for the most full-contact punches thrown in a single hour (18,983) in Lahore.
  • The multitalented powerhouse holds credentials as an anchor, holistic coach, and professional fitness trainer.
  • This record attempt marks the first one that was successful.
Sulafay Naqvii, the holder of the Guinness World Records title, has been inspiring pride in the country via her accomplishments. The multitalented powerhouse holds credentials as an anchor, holistic coach, and professional fitness trainer.

Sulafay Naqvi (Pakistan) set the record for the most full-contact punches thrown in a single hour (18,983) in Lahore, Pakistan, on December 24, 2017. This record attempt marks the first one that was successful.

Sulafay uploaded a clip of her interview on Instagram along with a touching message that perfectly summarises her ascent to success.

“It’s the grit and determination in times of adversity, that shapes up a champion’s character. I am highly grateful to @latif_sumaira and the entire team of DW Urdu for projecting my story via their esteemed channel.

“My record is dedicated to every single woman out there, who is strong enough to make a difference and lead by example in whatever capacity she is working in,” she captioned.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sulafay Naqvii (@sulafaynaqvii)

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
