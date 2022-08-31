Sulafay Naqvii sets Guinness World Records as strongest woman

Sulafay Naqvi set the record for the most full-contact punches thrown in a single hour (18,983) in Lahore.

The multitalented powerhouse holds credentials as an anchor, holistic coach, and professional fitness trainer.

This record attempt marks the first one that was successful.

Sulafay uploaded a clip of her interview on Instagram along with a touching message that perfectly summarises her ascent to success.

“It’s the grit and determination in times of adversity, that shapes up a champion’s character. I am highly grateful to @latif_sumaira and the entire team of DW Urdu for projecting my story via their esteemed channel.

“My record is dedicated to every single woman out there, who is strong enough to make a difference and lead by example in whatever capacity she is working in,” she captioned.

