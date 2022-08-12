Advertisement
Park Ji Hoon hints at a possible solo comeback

  • Moroo Entertainment confirmed the news  that Park Ji Hoon is preparing to release a new album in September.
  • He will make his first music appearance in 11 months. 
  • Ji Hoon, on the other hand, is gearing up for his acting comeback with his new Wavve original series, Weak Hero.
Park Ji Hoon is all set to make his solo comeback next month.

On August 12, Moroo Entertainment confirmed the news according to Soompi, and their announcement read, “It’s true that Park Ji Hoon is preparing to release a new album in September.”

Ji Hoon will make his first music appearance in 11 months, following the release of his 5th mini album HOT&COLD in October 2021.

Ji Hoon made his solo music debut in 2019, delivering stunning performances as well as demonstrating his exceptional vocal abilities.

Ji Hoon, on the other hand, is gearing up for his acting comeback with his new Wavve original series, Weak Hero.

According to the production company, the project will be completed soon in time for its premiere later this year.

