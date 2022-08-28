Pictures of Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan having fun in Dubai got ‘viral’

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Articles
  • Usna Shah And Feroze khan are in Dubai.
  • They have been photographed enjoying visiting Dubai’s beautiful locations.
  • Their pictures from the trip got viral.
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan, stars of The Habs, have recently been photographed enjoying themselves while visiting Dubai’s beautiful locations. The celebrities posted some entertaining details from their trip on social media.

Talented young actress Ushna Shah is a rising star. The 31-year-old is the sister of Isra Ghazal and the daughter of actress Ismat Tahira, all of whom are well-known celebrities. She has established herself as an accomplished actress by playing leading roles in well-known drama serials as Bashar Momin, Bala, Cheekh, Parizaad, and Alif Allah Aur Insaan.

Feroze Khan is a model and actor with several talents. With standout performances in popular drama series like Khaani, Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai, Ishqiya, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Ay Mushte Khaak, the 31-year-old actor has established a reputation for himself.

Recently, the two talented stars have received appreciation from all of their serial Habs. The amazing chemistry between Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah has fans in a frenzy.

Both of them recently have been spotted enjoying some quality time in Dubai’s amazing tourism destinations. Listed below are a few insights into their journey.

Next Story