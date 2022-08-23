The impending trip to the UK by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has already suffered a setback after the couple received criticism for purchasing expensive tickets to the One Young World Summit and the WellChild Awards ceremonies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the massive festivities, for which tickets cost an outrageous £1,000 each.

Royal expert Angela Levin said that the ticket prices are ‘atrocious” before she added: “They have to pay a thousand pounds a day to get into that. [There are] three days. It’s three thousand pounds, it doesn’t include their travel, their flight.”

Levin said that the event is not “equal” as only “rich young people” will be able to attend it.

Commentator Mike Graham, agreed with Levin, as he noted that people “don’t need some cosseted multi-millionaire coming into Britain on a private jet to teach us all, about how much more kind we should be.”

“Absolutely, they always say, you know, compassionate for those you know and those you don’t,” Levine remarked.