Princess Diana tried to hurt herself after she wed Prince Charles

A new book claims to be written in Princess Diana’s own words.

Diana was so depressed, that she tried to cut her wrists with razor blades.

The late princess died in a vehicle accident in 1997.

According to Andrew Morton’s book, which claims to be written in Princess Diana’s own words, she acknowledged turning to “self-harm” soon after marrying Prince Charles.

Diana describes the challenges she encounters straight away after marrying the heir to the British throne, who she claimed to be profoundly in love with, in an excerpt from Morton’s book, Diana, Her True Story – In Her Own Words, which was published by local newspaper.

Diana recalled their journey to Balmoral, which came immediately after they returned from their royal yacht honeymoon, saying, “We stayed there at Balmoral from August to October. I became very, really thin.

People began saying, “Your bones are showing,” I was in a terrible place by October,” she continued.

Diana further acknowledged in Morton’s book: “I was so depressed, that I tried to cut my wrists with razor blades. It continued to pour for days on end.

The late princess, who died in a vehicle accident in 1997, said later that she had to go from Balmoral to London for therapy, where psychiatrists were available to assist her.

“I didn’t come down early to London for treatment because I detested Balmoral, but rather because I was in such terrible shape. In an effort to help me, every analyst and psychiatrist you could imagine arrived slowly, Diana recalled.

Charles and Diana’s marriage was infamously unhappy it is said that Charles had love for Camilla Parker Bowles throughout, the duration of their union. Almost ten years after Diana’s passing in 2005, he later married Camilla.

