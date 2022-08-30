Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas pose for cool snap in Mexico

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra travelled to Mexico for the Jonas Brothers tour.

Recently celebrated her 40th birthday and the birth of their daughter Malti Marie.

View their most recent snap together in an Instagram photo taken by Kevin Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra travelled to Mexico City to stand by Nick Jonas during the Jonas Brothers tour. View their most recent snap together.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra travelled to Mexico together as the Remember This tour began there.

The pair posted a cool photo of themselves together on Instagram, taken by Nick.

The couple could be seen unassumingly sat in front of a creative backdrop, and Chopra appeared ready to support her husband before he took the stage.

Nick tweeted a shot that his brother Kevin Jonas took and took. Priyanka shared a glimpse of her backstage pass for the Jonas Brothers concert in one of her Instagram stories.

“Mexico City night 1,” Nick captioned a photo he shared with his wife.

In the image that Jonas shared, Priyanka was wearing a black dress and matching combat boots. Nick is seen wearing brown jeans and a vintage shirt. In this fresh image, the couple can be seen seated across from one another at a table. They both wore casually stylish looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka recently had a party in Mexico for her 40th birthday, inviting her closest relatives and friends to join her.

On this particular occasion, Nick also shared a picture of him and her enjoying a tender kiss by the beach as a birthday tribute to her.

During the same vacation, the couple also celebrated the sixth birthday of their daughter Malti Marie.

Although Priyanka hasn’t yet revealed the face of her baby girl, the actress has been sharing fresh pictures of their mother-daughter bonding rather frequently. She also recently shared a cute selfie with her child.