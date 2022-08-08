Queen Mother gave Prince William a secret home as a gift

Duke of Cambridge Prince William’s secret gift from great-grandmother, the Queen Mother has been revealed.

Duke of Cambridge Prince William’s mystery gift from incredible grandma, the Queen Mother has been uncovered.

As indicated by a report by My London News, Queen Elizabeth’s mom gifted Prince William a wonderful three-room cabin on the Balmoral Estate called Tam-Na-Ghar.

Sovereign William and Kate Middleton have partaken in a portion of their ‘most joyful times’ at the mysterious cabin.

The Queen had gifted the mysterious house to future lord in practically no time before her demise in 2002.

The cabin, which is found near future lord Prince Charles’ home Birkhall, is viewed as third home of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The report additionally said Prince William and Kate Middleton have partaken in a portion of their ‘most joyful times’ at Tam-Na-Ghar when they started dating.

They imperial couple supposedly likewise spent a late spring occasion at the bungalow with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2019.

