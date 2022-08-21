Saleem Mairaj opens up about not attending Lollywood parties

Saleem Mairaj is well recognised for playing serious roles.

Pakistani actor Saleem Mairaj is really gifted in the showbiz industry. He has consistently given each role he plays his all. Since he began his career in theatre, all of his productions have a certain level of craft expertise.

Saleem Mairaj is well known for playing highly serious roles, such as the one he portrayed in Alif, which received a lot of praise and will always be remembered by the audience. However, he is also quite talented in comedy, as evidenced by his most recent film Lafangey.

The world of showbiz is glamorous and glitzy. Global entertainment industries have always been known for their glamorous events. Similar circumstances exist in Pakistan, where we frequently observe celebrities and business titans gathering for birthdays and success parties. Saleem Mairaj, on the other hand, is rarely seen at parties, and he has finally disclosed why he rarely hangs out with the party scene.

Saleem Mairaj admitted that because he is an introvert and does not fit in well with large crowds, he does not frequently receive invitations to mixers. As a result, he is rarely seen at business events.

