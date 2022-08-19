Advertisement
Edition: English
Sara Ali Khan steps out in a cropped tee and white shorts

Articles
Sara Ali Khan steps out in a cropped tee and white shorts

  • Simmba actress wore a form-fitting top that also showed off her exposed midriff.
  • She paired it with a pair of white denim shorts.
  • With her Gucci GG sling bag, which she is wearing crossbody here, she added a touch of blush pink.
Sara Ali Khan is the one who makes wonderful things happen. You can turn to her old fashion journals for some of the cosiest outfit ideas. She frequently epitomises effortless wearing and all things glam, always flexing the best looks in white kurta suits and a big burst of neon. The Atrangi Re actress is living proof that white is still a wise choice.

The trusty, time-tested monochromatic is one pairing that will never let us down, so we can always feel secure in it. You may utilise the completely fuss-free one you selected for a trip that is sure to be enjoyable.

Sara wore a black t-shirt with a cropped hem, short sleeves, and a close neck for her evening at the salon, which was distinguished by a tastefully relaxed look.

The Simmba actress wore a form-fitting top that also showed off her exposed midriff and a pair of white denim shorts. This one has the most grunge-like appearance thanks to its damaged accents and frayed hems.

The ability to pair a classic with any top or t-shirt and appear fashionable is what makes it a classic. With her Gucci GG sling bag, which she is wearing crossbody here, she added a touch of blush pink.

Sara likewise wore simple shoes, and she had a lot of colourful bangles on her hand. Her makeup and hairstyle were kept understated.

