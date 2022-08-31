Sarah Hyland grabs attention with her latest appearance

Sarah Hyland wore a “wifey” cap to go out with friends in Los Angeles.

Sarah Hyland’s latest look is getting a lot of attention. On Monday, she wore a wifey cap when she went out in Los Angeles.

About a week after getting married to Wells Adams, the 31-year-old Modern Family star wore leggings and a hat that said “wifey” as a nod to her new title.

She wore a light-colored cap, but her long, brown hair flowed out from under it. She walked in a pair of mules.

Sarah and Adam, who is 38, got married at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara early this month.

After their three-year engagement, which the actress made fun of in an Instagram post, they got married.

She wrote, “A train as long as our engagement” next to a beautiful black-and-white picture of her in her wedding dress.

