Sarah Hyland grabs attention with her latest appearance

Sarah Hyland’s latest look is getting a lot of attention. On Monday, she wore a wifey cap when she went out in Los Angeles.
About a week after getting married to Wells Adams, the 31-year-old Modern Family star wore leggings and a hat that said “wifey” as a nod to her new title.
She wore a light-colored cap, but her long, brown hair flowed out from under it. She walked in a pair of mules.
Sarah and Adam, who is 38, got married at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara early this month.
After their three-year engagement, which the actress made fun of in an Instagram post, they got married.
She wrote, “A train as long as our engagement” next to a beautiful black-and-white picture of her in her wedding dress.
