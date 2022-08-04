Sehar Khan soaks up sun in her lilac dreamy dress

Sehar Khan is a stylish star known for her amazing acting skills.

Sehar Khan is a stylish star who is creating a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her amazing acting skills. In addition to being a great actress, she is also known for her beautiful, innocent looks. Her recent photos in a lilac eastern dress by Serene Premium that will make you drool are sure to turn heads.

Sehar Khan is talented and one of the emerging artists. Even though she has only been in a few dramas, she has already won everyone’s hearts. She started acting in 2018 with the drama series “Sanwari,” and she has already done a few dramas that show how good she is. She is a rising star who is a great addition to the showbiz industry.

The diva’s drama, Rang Mahal, which starred Ali Ansari, was a big hit. She was also in Mushk, a popular drama series with Imran Ashraf and Urwa Hocane.

Recently, the Wafa Kar Chalay star worked on the Mashal-E-Mehtab collection with Serene Premium. She is stunningly beautiful in a lilac eastern dress with gold details. Faiza’s Salon gave her a beautiful makeover that really shows off her beauty.