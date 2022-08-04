Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sehar Khan soaks up sun in her lilac dreamy dress

Sehar Khan soaks up sun in her lilac dreamy dress

Articles
Advertisement
Sehar Khan soaks up sun in her lilac dreamy dress
Advertisement
  • Sehar Khan is a stylish star  known for her amazing acting skills.
  • She is also known for her beautiful, innocent looks.
  • Her recent photos in a lilac eastern dress will make you drool.
Advertisement

Sehar Khan is a stylish star who is creating a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her amazing acting skills. In addition to being a great actress, she is also known for her beautiful, innocent looks. Her recent photos in a lilac eastern dress by Serene Premium that will make you drool are sure to turn heads.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sehar Khan (@seharkhan_official)

Advertisement

Sehar Khan is talented and one of the emerging artists. Even though she has only been in a few dramas, she has already won everyone’s hearts. She started acting in 2018 with the drama series “Sanwari,” and she has already done a few dramas that show how good she is. She is a rising star who is a great addition to the showbiz industry.

The diva’s drama, Rang Mahal, which starred Ali Ansari, was a big hit. She was also in Mushk, a popular drama series with Imran Ashraf and Urwa Hocane.

Recently, the Wafa Kar Chalay star worked on the Mashal-E-Mehtab collection with Serene Premium. She is stunningly beautiful in a lilac eastern dress with gold details. Faiza’s Salon gave her a beautiful makeover that really shows off her beauty.

Also Read

The upcoming drama series starring Aagha Ali and Sehar Khan already heavily criticized
The upcoming drama series starring Aagha Ali and Sehar Khan already heavily criticized

Geo television has released teasers for its new drama series. Aagha Ali,...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story