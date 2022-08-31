Shia LaBeouf cheated on every woman he’s been with

Shia LaBeouf is coming clean about infidelity in relationships.

LaBeouf admitted to several wrongdoings.

I was a scared, arrogant, dishonest, self-centered, and selfish human being.

Advertisement

Star of the film Transformers Shia LaBeouf is coming clean about infidelity in relationships.

After accusing the actor of sexual violence, his ex, musician FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit against him in 2020.

LaBeouf has refuted the accusations, and a trial date has been set for April 17, 2023, in the civil case. However, during his explosive appearance on Jon Bernthal’s real ones podcast, LaBeouf admitted to several wrongdoings.

LaBeouf acknowledged that he has “cheated on every woman I’ve ever been with” and that he has a “big list of individuals who I need to make up to.”

Tahliah Barnett, better known by her stage name FKA Twigs, was not specifically mentioned by LaBeouf in his statement. And in the course of doing that, I injured a great number of other people, many of whom came before that woman.

“I was a scared, arrogant, dishonest, self-centered, and selfish human being.”

Advertisement

“I hurt a lot of people, and I’m fully aware of that,” he continued. I will be in debt for the rest of my life.

The Holes star expressed his desire to be “helpful” while thinking back on his history and forward to his future.

He declared: “When I consider what my life has developed into and what it is at this point, such as what my mission is today, I need to be helpful.

Also Read Shia LaBeouf: ‘Honey Boy’s Abusive Dad Depictions Was ‘Nonsense’ Shia LaBeouf says that he made some changes to his supposedly autobiographical...