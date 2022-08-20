Sir Elton John has confirmed the release date for his Britney Spears collaboration

Fans are ecstatic as iconic music singer Sir Elton John announced the release date of his long-awaited duet with pop star Britney Spears.

On Friday, the 75-year-old music icon surprised his fans by revealing the cover art and release date for their next duet, Hold Me Closer.

the Cold Heart singer simply captioned the photo, which included a red rose and a spaceship emoticon. The cover art featured beautiful throwback photos of the two artists as children.

Hold Me Closer will be released on August 26th. The date also marks the six-year anniversary of Spears’ previous studio album, Glory, which was released in 2016.

The planned duet will also mark the Toxic singer’s return to music activity after her 13-year conservatory concludes in November 2021.

